Rita Pauline Cantrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Pauline Cantrick, 100, of Clarks Summit, PA, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, met her Saviour, Jesus Christ face to face on June 20, 2020.Born on November 21, 1919, in Chardon, Ohio, she was the youngest child of Carlos and Rhea Smith Collier. She attended school in Munson, Ohio.She was the devoted wife of Jonathan Cantrick who predeceased her on March 30, 2006, and the much-loved mother of Judith Ann Ellsworth (Donald) and Joan Lee Stout (Robert).Rita had been an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Painesville, Ohio, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and in many other capacities through her many years there.Rita worked in the furniture industry as a secretary and a sales person at Van Joslin Furniture and Atlas Furniture in Painesville.In November, she celebrated her 100th birthday with both of her children, all 7 of her grandchildren and many of her 31 great, and great-great grandchildren as well as the residents of Willowbrook Place Senior Living, Clark Summit, Pennsylvania, her most recent residence.Rita’s century-old body deteriorated but her mind remained sharp. She was always ready to beat any takers in a game of Skip-Bo or Bingo.She was preceded in death by siblings Duane, Kenneth, Cecil, Murray, Virgil and Ruby. She is survived by sister, Carolyn Ellis of Texas, brother-in-law, David Cantrick of Painesville, as well as her daughters, Judy(Don) Ellsworth of Clarks Summit, PA, and Joan (Bob) Stout of Orwigsburg, PA, Grandchildren Donald (Becky) Ellsworth,Jr., Geoffrey (Susan) Elsworth; Jennifer (David) Crispell; Stanton (Joyce) Frey; Brett (Micah) Frey; Ashley (David) Galarza; Stephanie (Adam) Vietmeier; great grandchildren and great great granddaughters; nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00AM until the services at 11:00AM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 with burial to follow in Concord Cemetery.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved