Rita T. Keaty
1933 - 2020
Rita T. Keaty, age 86, of Thompson, passed away on July 24, 2020 at Geauga Medical Center. She was born November 15, 1933 to John and Helen (Adamcyazk) Dargacz. Rita married Tom Keaty on October 30, 1954 in Buffalo, NY, and together they shared 65 years.Rita received her Registered Nursing diploma from Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing (now the University of Buffalo). She was a great wife and mother – a loving matriarch who cared deeply for her entire family. She was also a member of the VFW 8548 Auxiliary and American Legion 601 Auxiliary.Rita is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Tom (Linda) Keaty, John (Gail) Keaty, Rita Peters, Patricia (Mike) Weiss, Mary Ann (Ben) Holder, Maureen Osborne, Theresa (Ryan) Hofstetter; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Dave Peters.Contributions may be sent to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road, Thompson, OH 44086.Friends will be received 4-7pm on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. During the pandemic, guests will be greeted upon arrival by funeral personnel and are encouraged to wear facial coverings and social distance according to Ohio guidance. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road in Thompson. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson.Full obituary is available at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
