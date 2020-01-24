News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Y. Thomas


1939 - 2020
Rita Y. Thomas Obituary
A Memorial Service for Rita Y. Thomas, 80, of Painesville Township will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Oh. Friends will be received 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., before the service at the funeral home. Rita was born March 19, 1939 in Painesville to Ronald F. and Mary Rita (Chupick) Ellars. She passed away January 23, 2020 in Painesville Township. Rita was a lifelong resident of Painesville. She was an office manager for the former Dr. Richard’s Chiropractic Office. She was a member of the Christ Child Society and the Lake County Historical Society. Rita enjoyed horses and loved being with her family and friends. Rita is survived by her sons, Randy (Tammy) Thomas of Painesville Township, Todd (Linda) Thomas of Madison and George (Susan) Thomas Jr. of Mogadore; grandchildren, Michael Thomas, Colten Thomas, Jessie Thomas and Nichole Thomas; brothers, Ronald (Mary Lou) Ellars Jr., Greg Ellars and Mark Ellars. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Thomas Sr. in 2002 and her parents.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
