Rob Beddingfield has passed away at age 66. The Beddingfield boys grew up in Painesville and Mentor. All three agreed it was an idyllic childhood. The Beddingfield family moved to California in the 1970s. Father, George Beddingfield died in 2014. Rob is survived by his mother, Janice; and brothers, Jeff and Ric, who mourn his passing. He is also mourned by his significant other, Carol Johnston.Rob had an adventurous and successful life, most of it spent on the world's oceans. He crewed and maintained some of the largest and fastest sailboats on the West Coast. He raced up and down the coast and to Hawaii, including Transpac. After competitive racing, he was captain of a yacht that traveled between Washington State and Puerto Vallarta. In retirement, Rob lived in a beautiful motor home park in a spectacular desert valley near Temecula, California. Everyone that knew him liked him. He was a man of his word, strong and loving. He will be missed.
Published in News-Herald on May 8, 2019