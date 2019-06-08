Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Robert A. Brocone Obituary
A Celebration of Life for, Bob, 88, of Euclid, will be at 5 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm on Saturday, prior to the Celebration of his Life at the funeral home.Bob passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.He was born September 26, 1930 in Nashwauk, Minnesota.Bob was a United States Navy veteran, serving as a Seabee in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict.Bob retired in 1989 from the Euclid Fire Department as a Platoon Chief, after 32 years of service.Survivors include his children: Cindy Brocone, Kurt (Susan) Brocone, and Connie (Terry) Lyon; grandchildren: Nathan, Matthew, Steven, Tony, and Gina; great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Elliott.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian of 67 years; his parents, Albert and Wilma (Reinikka) and siblings, Gene, Albert and David are also deceased.
Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019
