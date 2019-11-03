|
Services for Robert A. Day II, 68, of Mentor, will be at 10 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 3-8 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home.Born October 25, 1951 in Washington, PA., Mr. Day passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019.He took pride in being a longtime resident of Mentor and was the “Unofficial Mayor” of the Headlands. He showed respect to everybody and was loved by all.He was a United States Air Force veteran, attaining the rank of Sergeant, and took great pride in all military services. He also ran the Mentor Headlands Youth Softball league for many years, and had a unique way of spreading the spirit of Christmas.Survivors are his wife of 44 years, Nancy (Short) Day; children, Casey (Mario) Rooks, Brion (Tracy) Day, Justin (Kathy) Day; Granddad of Lincoln, Avery, Jameson, Eddie; siblings, Rick (Barb) Day, Dee Dee (George) Pearce, Pam (Don) Eversole, Diane (Dave) Wachsman and Cindy (Don) Hall. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. His love for his family was unprecedented and he will be greatly missed by all.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leah (McCready) Day.Final resting place will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville following the service on Thursday.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 4, 2019