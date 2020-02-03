|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Eastman, age 82, of Chardon, died unexpectedly at his home on February 2, 2020. Born in East Cleveland, December 10, 1937, to Arthur A. and Roberta (nee: Kane) Eastman, he was a Hambden Twp. resident before moving to Chardon 16 years ago. Bob enjoyed playing "slots" on the computer and was taking an online stocks course. He enjoyed skyping with his high school friend, Mike, every Monday night. He was a very intelligent and inquisitive man always anxious to learn new things. First and foremost, was spending time with his immediate and extended family. Bob was a salesman for Automotive Chemicals, which he really enjoyed. Talking to people was his "thing." Survivors include his children, James (Anna) Eastman, of Orville, and Janet (Richard) Rose, of Chardon; grandchildren, Corinna (Josh) Samples, of TN, Zachery and Rachel Rose, of Chardon, Emily (Kevin) Leetch, of Avon Lake, Allen (Jessica) Eastman, of Sylvania, and Erik Eastman, of Canton; great-grandchildren, Hanna, Kaydence, Karson, Kingston, Keyra, Abbey, Dylan, Maxx, Austin, Ainslee and Rylee. He also leaves his former daughter-in-law, Shirley Eastman. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Burial will follow at Hambden Twp. Cemetery. The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, 44192. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 4, 2020