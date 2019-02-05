|
Robert Alan Essig, 48, of Madison passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Regency Hospital in Warrensville Heights.He was born April 28, 1970 in Ashtabula, the son of William and Mary Ann (Pokky) Essig. Robert graduated from Edgewood Senior High School Class of 1988. After high school he went to Case Western Reserve and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. He then went on to receive his Juris Doctorate of Law Degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law in 1999.Robert worked as a marketing specialist for University Hospitals for over 30 years.In 2004, he went to New York City to compete on the show “Who Wants to be a Super Millionaire?” where he won a million dollars.Robert was a faithful member of Lighted Cross Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, where he served as a board member of the congregation. Robert was also an active member of the Painesville Elks Lodge. Over the years he held many positions, with his top position being Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler.Robert is survived by his daughter, Ivy Essig of Painesville; father, William (Marilyn) Essig of Ashtabula; sister, Beth (Darin) Savage of Ashtabula; and niece, Sydney Savage.He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and his grandparents.An Elks memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 W. 9th St., Ashtabula, Ohio with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with Rev. Tom Moyer and Rev. Freddy Davison officiating. Inurnment will be held Chestnut Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614-1889 or to the Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 W. 9th St., Ashtabula.Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula is handling arrangements.Online obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019