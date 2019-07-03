|
|
Robert A. “Kuie” Kuhar, age 66, Jefferson, died unexpectedly in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his residence. He was born February 2, 1953 in Geneva, the son of Roy and Olga (Wladyka) Kuhar and has been a resident of this area all of his life. Bob was married to Sandra A. Chittle on October 17, 1981 in Rome Twp. He has been a carpenter with Local #435 for 38 years. Kuie had many interests. He loved rock concerts, family trips to Cedar Point, the Ohio State Buckeyes and all the Cleveland Sports Teams, his ’72 Chevy Nova, fishing, always hanging with his dog, Benny, and keeping informed on the news from his smart phone. His favorite dinner was Thanksgiving, at home that Sandy prepared. He and Sandy walked daily around Jefferson with their white cups in hand. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; two sons, Jeremy L. (Alena) Kuhar, of Rome Twp., and Scott D. Kuhar, of Jefferson; two grandsons, Colton Alan and Walter Levi; and a brother, Charles (Dona) Borsokoff, of Jefferson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Kuhar and Olga Norton; his mother and father-in-law, Lois and Albert Chittle; and a cousin, Thomas J. Barber. Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson with Union Local #435 and Alisa Nierzejewski, Certified Celebrant participating. Burial will be in Rome Center Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and staff are privileged to serve the Robert Kuhar family. Express condolences, view obituary, send flowers, or light a candle at fleming-billman.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 5, 2019