Funeral Services for Robert A. Michel, age 62, of Wickliffe, will be at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Michel passed away July 31, 2019, and was born on April 30, 1957 in East Cleveland, OH. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 678, a huge sports fan, especially of the Cleveland Indians, and a car fanatic. Robert was the loving son of Joanne (nee Park); dear brother-in-law of Beverly Capper and Karen; dear uncle of Erin, Kelly (Nate) Davis, Kristy; and great uncle of Zach and Eve; dear friend of many. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; and his brothers, Thomas F. and James E. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 4 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019