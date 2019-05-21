|
|
Robert A. Tenkku, age 82, born to Adolph and Sanni (Lahti) Tenkku on April 26, 1936 in Painesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2019 at the Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN. He grew up in Perry, Ohio and graduated from Perry High School. He lived in McMinnville, TN for the past several years. Previously, he lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years. He was a military veteran having served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. His survivors are son, Mark; grandson, Lucas; sister, Ruth Lynch; brother, Wayland; stepson, Robert Holt; stepdaughter, Bonnie Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. His first wife, June Hughes; second wife, Betty Holt; father and mother; stepmother, Willetta; and brother, Raymond, are deceased. Inurnment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman, Ohio at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on May 22, 2019