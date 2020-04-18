|
Robert A. “Bob” Victor, age 69 of Newbury Twp., died April 17, 2020 at Briar Hill Care Center, Middlefield. Born August 26, 1950 in Uniontown, PA to Ewing and Thelma (nee: Sweeny) Victor, he was a 1968 graduate of Chardon High School. Bob loved horses. He was an avid historian, woodworker, antique enthusiast and fine cookie and milk shake connoisseur. He was a diamond tool maker for many years. Bob is survived by his children: Wendy (Martin) Mondello of Highland Hts., and Eric (Kara) Victor of Newbury Twp.; grandchildren: Andy Mondello, Wyatt and Ella Beth Victor.He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Beth (nee: Farley) Victor, to whom he was married 42 years.Private family burial will be in Munn Cemetery, Newbury Twp. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020