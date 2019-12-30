Home

Robert Alan Zimmerman Obituary
Robert Alan Zimmermann, born November 15, 1932, passed away, at age 87, on December 25, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marsha, of 60 years; and his two sons, Monte Alan, and Craig Lewis (Meghan); beloved grandfather to Graham, Cale, Cameron, Trae, and Jack. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a graduate of Youngstown State and went on to a successful career in the Insurance Industry. He was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church for 53 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and loved working with wood, making beautiful family heirlooms that will be enjoyed and cherished for many lifetimes. Robert was an avid sports fan and officiated many football games, but especially loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. His survivors include his brother, Russell Zimmermann; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis C. and Bessie Mae; and two brothers, Roger and Randall Zimmermann. Friends and family may gather for visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 12419 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local food pantry at Christ Presbyterian Church.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
