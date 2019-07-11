Home

Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Robert Alexander "Bob" Skomra


1933 - 2019
Robert Alexander "Bob" Skomra Obituary
Robert “Bob” Alexander Skomra passed away, at age 85, Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born November 5, 1933, in Newboro, PA, son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Poyma) Skomra. Robert served in the United States Air Force as an Intelligence Officer, followed by a career with AT&T as a planning engineer. He was a life member of the VFW and NRA. Robert dedicated his life to his faith, family, and his unquenchable thirst for knowledge, a desire to never stop learning that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was passionate about his family’s genealogy and Polish history. A few of his many and wide interests included military history, the American railroad, and a love for all things culinary. Robert was sneakily funny when he chose to be, with a dry sense of humor and a love of “good” puns.Robert is survived by two sons, David (Patti) Skomra and Steven Skomra; three daughters, Denice (David) Cudnik, Suzanne (Donald) McMurchy, and Lisa (Richard) Lotze; a sister, Marilyn (Mac) McDonell; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marlene Skomra; a daughter, Milissa Skomra; and his brother, Bernard.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Monday, July 15, 2019 with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at Lisbon Cemetery with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard. Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Robert’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 12, 2019
