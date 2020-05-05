Robert B. Eastburn, age 65. Beloved husband of 35 years to Joanne Eastburn (nee Stark); dearest father of Brian Eastburn (Sarah Hankey), Jennifer Zagar (Jay), Chris Eastburn, Meg Eastburn and the late Robert; loving Papa of Carter and Tyler; dear brother of Richard Eastburn (Robin), Ann Laird (Robert), Jimmy Eastburn (Laurie) and Helen Spicuzza (Bill); cherished “Uncle Bob” to many nieces and nephews. Bob worked at Mayfran International for 36 years. He was devoted to his family, friends, and his Harley. Forever the life of the party. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Bob to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign Tribute Wall at schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2020.