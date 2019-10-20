|
Robert “Bob” Baucher, 87, passed away Friday, October 18, from complications due to heart disease. In his words he lived a blessed and lucky life with no regrets. An athlete from birth, he arrived two months premature on January 5, 1932 to Ralph and Alice Baucher, their only surviving child and a proud first generation American.As a standout track and baseball star throughout high school and college, he was an ardent Collinwood High School Railroader and an Ohio University Bobcat. He continued his enthusiasm for sports later in life having run two marathons in his 50s and scoring a hole in one at golf in his 60s.Securing a Bachelors in Business Administration, in 1954 he married Carol Casperson and accepted an officer’s commission into the United States Army. His time at Fort Lee Virginia fostered his lifelong passion for Civil War history. In the 1990s he became a founding member of the Northeast Ohio Civil War Roundtable and served as President. He was honored in 2013 as its Man of the Year.Bob’s career in human resources began at General Motors in labor relations/negotiations and continued at Avery International, Mount Sinai Hospital and Laurelwood Hospital. He believed in being personally invested in the employees he represented and is remembered for his fair and straight forward approach.He served on numerous boards of organizations including the United Way, Chairman of the March of Dimes Walkathon and the Slovenian Club of Fairport Harbor. A lifelong baseball and Cleveland Indians fan, he was a member of the Society for American Baseball Research. Bob enjoyed many hobbies but nothing got his Slovenian toes tapping like the Fairport Harbor Jammers and polkas of all kinds.He is survived by his sons, Todd, and Jeff Baucher; daughter, Polly and four grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol; and his parents, Ralph and Alice. He leaves behind his dear companion, Mollie Wagner and many friends. Celebrate his life and dance a polka in his honor.The family will receive friends from 4-8pm., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10am., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Robert to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.orgOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 21, 2019