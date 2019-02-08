|
Robert C. “Bob” McKay Funeral service for Robert C. “Bob” McKay, 80, of Willoughby, will be 7 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Bob passed away February 5, 2019 in Willoughby. He was born August 28, 1938 in Detroit, MI. Bob was a nuclear weapons mechanical specialist in the U.S. Air Force. Bob retired as Chief Administrative Officer from the Village of Chagrin Falls in 1999, after 21 years. Prior to that he was the Service Director for the City of Willoughby from 1969 to 1978. Survivors include his wife, Linda L. (Fogel) McKay of 52 years; sons, Robert (Susan) McKay, James McKay, and Andrew (Michelle) McKay; grandchildren, Michael, Ailidh, and Aidan McKay; sister, Alice (John) Rintamaa; niece, Melinda (William) Cantrell. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Margaret (Clark) McKay; and his sister, Cathleen Hujer. Private burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family suggests contributions be made to McKinley Outreach Center, 1200 Lost Nation Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094 or First Christian Church, 4249 River St., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019