Msgr. Robert C. Wolff, born August 6, 1925, the son of Peter and Rosa and the brother of George and Joseph all deceased. Msgr. Wolff is survived by nephew, Rev. Alec Wolff of the Diocese of Chicago and many loving cousins.He attended Our Lady Of Peace Grade School, Cathedral Latin High School, Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland. Msgr. Wolff did graduate work in English Literature at John Carroll Univ., M.A. and Western Reserve Univ.,Ph.D. He taught at Borromeo Seminary and was Rector of Borromeo College, and Professor at John Carroll Univ. Msgr. Wolff was Associate Pastor of St. Stephen, and Pastor of St.Angela Merici and Guardian Angels Churches in The Diocese of Cleveland. In retirement, Msgr. Wolff served at most of the parishes in Summit County. Msgr. Wolff celebrated 70 years as a Priest on April 29, 2020.A private graveside service will take place in Calvary Cemetery Cleveland due to COVID restrictions. A Memorial Mass Celebration will be held at a later time by Rev. Alec Wolff. Memorials may be made to Regina Health Center in Richfield or Famicos Foundation in Cleveland. Hummel Funeral Homes, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store