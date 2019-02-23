Robert C. Wyckoff age 70, beloved husband for 42 years of Deborah (nee Burrows); loving father of Robert A. (wife Kelly Christy); cherished son of Rosella (nee Mervay) and the late John; dearest brother of Barbara McMahon (husband Denny) and the late John (wife Pauline, deceased); dear nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many.U.S. Army Veteran. Robert Wyckoff was born on March 8, 1948 in Rochester, PA and passed away on February 20, 2019. He attended Collinwood school, and was a resident of Euclid since 1983, formerly of Eastlake. Robert was a United States Army veteran and belonged to American Legion Post 343. Robert was the owner/operator/printer at Trademark Graphics from 1977-2014. He enjoyed photography, gardening and traveling. Robert will be remembered as a quiet, reserved, funny, witty, generous and faithful man, and he will be greatly missed.Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Calvary Assembly of God, 28870 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44092. Burial following with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Robert at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 2-4 & 5-8 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary