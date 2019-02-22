Robert Charles Andrews, age 92, of Madison, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at ACMC.He was born June 18, 1926 in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Harriet Simpson (Hulbert) and Roy Charles Andrews. He married Jacqueline (Higgins) on December 7, 1963 in Madison, Ohio.Robert was a member of the New Day Christian Church, where he also tended the church property.He worked as a stationary engineer at Rayon and as an inspector at Ohio Rubber. After retirement, he worked at the Madison Library. Robert enjoyed family, farming and was very giving of his time to everyone.He is survived by sons, John Robert Andrews, William Charles (Karla) Andrews, Steven Royal (Desiree) Andrews; grandchildren, Jason (Erica), and Joe Petrowski, Kim (Robert) Muller, Stephanie, Tiffany, Rachel, Kelly, Courtney, and Anthony Andrews; great-grandchildren, Haley, Destiny, Gavin, Tori, Joseph, Maks, Lillia, Carter, Sophia, and James.He was preceded in death by wife, Jacqueline (February 11, 2019); son, Donald Andrews; grandchildren, Jennifer Petrowski, Benjamin Andrews; his parents; and sisters, Helen Henninge and Ruth Klasen.Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, with a funeral service immediately following at 12 noon. Pastor Mike Rice of New Day Christian Church will be officiating. Final Resting place will be at Fairview Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Robert’s Name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary