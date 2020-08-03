Robert Claar, Jr., age 73, beloved husband for 39 years of the late Edith (nee Schoen); loving father of Russell Thomas, Robert Patrick, Dawn Bowers, and son-in-law, Jason Bowers; devoted grandfather of Andrew, Danielle, Danielle Marie, Cassidy, Nichole Marie, and Candace Marie; and great-grandfather of five; cherished son of the late Robert, Sr. and Anna Rose (nee Palmer); dearest brother of Carol and Mary; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and member of the VFW Post 7200. He was a retired member of the Teamsters and loved fishing in his free time. Contributions may be made in memory of Bob to VFW Post 7200, 6000 State Route 534, West Farmington, OH 44491. Masks Required. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 401 North Street, Chardon, OH 44024at 11:30 a.m. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bob at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south ofRt. 6/Chardon Square) Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.