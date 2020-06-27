Robert D. Rubus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Rubus, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Hastings, PA, on July 9, 1934, to Michael and Anna Rubus.He was a cherished and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Bob graduated from Hastings HS in 1952. He proudly retired from Curtis Industries in 1996. Over the years Bob enjoyed playing in various Big Bands with his saxophone. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of St. Justin Martyr Church, where he was a member of the choir. His greatest joy and source of pride was his family. His gentle nature and joyful heart has left a lasting impression on all who knew him.Robert is survived by his daughters: Lillian Loach, Debbie (Julian) Lewis, Theresa (Michael) Burns, and Rachel (Wayne) Luetjes; his grandchildren: Jamie Loach and Jacob, Jesse, and Cami Burns along with a host of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, LaVerne Rubus (nee Boege), of 55 years. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Rita, Mary, Anna Marie, Veronica, James, Donald, and Rich.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at noon at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family and friends are welcome to gather a half hour before mass. Burial will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved