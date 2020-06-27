Robert D. Rubus, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Hastings, PA, on July 9, 1934, to Michael and Anna Rubus.He was a cherished and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Bob graduated from Hastings HS in 1952. He proudly retired from Curtis Industries in 1996. Over the years Bob enjoyed playing in various Big Bands with his saxophone. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of St. Justin Martyr Church, where he was a member of the choir. His greatest joy and source of pride was his family. His gentle nature and joyful heart has left a lasting impression on all who knew him.Robert is survived by his daughters: Lillian Loach, Debbie (Julian) Lewis, Theresa (Michael) Burns, and Rachel (Wayne) Luetjes; his grandchildren: Jamie Loach and Jacob, Jesse, and Cami Burns along with a host of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, LaVerne Rubus (nee Boege), of 55 years. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Rita, Mary, Anna Marie, Veronica, James, Donald, and Rich.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at noon at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family and friends are welcome to gather a half hour before mass. Burial will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.