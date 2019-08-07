|
|
A combined memorial service for Robert Dale and Dolores Anna Kennedy will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue.
Robert, 64, and his mother, Dolores, 91, passed away three hours apart, June 26, 2019.
Dolores’ survivors are daughter, Ruth Kennedy; grandchildren, Bob (Karen) Kennedy, Angela (Ryan) Shorr, Chris (Jennifer) Lillstrung, and John Kennedy; and five great-grandchildren.
Bob’s survivors are wife, Peggy; sons, Bob Kennedy and John Kennedy; and daughter Angela Shorr; and four grandchildren.
They were preceded in death by Dolores’ husband and Robert D.’s father, Robert B. Kennedy.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019