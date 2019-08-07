Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mentor United Methodist Church
8600 Mentor Avenue.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale and Dolores Anna Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale and Dolores Anna Kennedy Obituary
Robert Dale & Dolores Anna Kennedy A combined memorial service for Robert Dale and Dolores Anna Kennedy will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue. Robert, 64, and his mother, Dolores, 91, passed away three hours apart, June 26, 2019. Dolores’ survivors are daughter, Ruth Kennedy; grandchildren, Bob (Karen) Kennedy, Angela (Ryan) Shorr, Chris (Jennifer) Lillstrung, and John Kennedy; and five great-grandchildren. Bob’s survivors are wife, Peggy; sons, Bob Kennedy and John Kennedy; and daughter Angela Shorr; and four grandchildren. They were preceded in death by Dolores’ husband and Robert D.’s father, Robert B. Kennedy.
Published in The News-Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.