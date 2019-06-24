Home

Robert Dean Davidson

Robert Dean Davidson Obituary
Robert Dean Davidson, of Madison, Ohio. Born April 21, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, died June 22, 2019, at Heartland of Mentor. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Davidson (Pungerchar); and his father, Grover Dean Davidson.He is survived by his son, Robert Dean Davidson II (Cassandra); his mother, Joan Kathryn (Brooks) Davidson; his sisters, Cheryl Thompson and Pamela Campbell (Carl); his nephews, Dean Cleversy (Maryanne) and Kyle Campbell; his niece, Breanna Campbell; his great-nephews, Trever and Devon Cleversy; and many cousins. Bob loved bowling and golfing with his father, going to Browns games, and was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns, win or lose. Bob could make you laugh no matter how you felt. He loved to dance and was great at it. He married Judy on May 2, 1981. He went to Harvey High School and was known as AWB.We would like to thank Heartland of Mentor and Hospice of Heartland for the great care they gave Bob. I love you more - Mom
Published in News-Herald on June 25, 2019
