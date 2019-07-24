|
|
Robert E. Deckelman, age 93, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away on July 20, 2019.Mr. Deckelman was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 30, 1926. He was a Veteran of World War II serving with the US Army in Germany and Japan from January 15, 1945 to November 25, 1946.Mr. Deckelman was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Lucille Deckelman; sister, Marie Holnapy; daughter, Doris; and his grandson, Joshua.He is survived by his son, Robert (Yvonne) Deckelman; grandchildren, Monica Lynn and Robin; great-grandchildren, Mary Ann, Mae Rose, John and Courtney; brother, Frank Deckelman; and sisters, Doris Hudyka and Kay Rebenock.The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:45 PM on Friday at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019