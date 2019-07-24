Home

Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:45 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deckelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Deckelman


1926 - 2019
Robert E. Deckelman Obituary
Robert E. Deckelman, age 93, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away on July 20, 2019.Mr. Deckelman was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 30, 1926. He was a Veteran of World War II serving with the US Army in Germany and Japan from January 15, 1945 to November 25, 1946.Mr. Deckelman was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Lucille Deckelman; sister, Marie Holnapy; daughter, Doris; and his grandson, Joshua.He is survived by his son, Robert (Yvonne) Deckelman; grandchildren, Monica Lynn and Robin; great-grandchildren, Mary Ann, Mae Rose, John and Courtney; brother, Frank Deckelman; and sisters, Doris Hudyka and Kay Rebenock.The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:45 PM on Friday at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019
