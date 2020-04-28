|
|
Robert E. Mac Knight, age 85, of Leroy, died on April 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 4, 1934, in Lumberport, West Virginia, to the late Cleo and Ruth Mac Knight and moved to the Painesville area with his family after graduating from high school. Mr. Mac Knight was an Army veteran serving during the Cold War. He retired from Avery Dennison where he worked as a supervisor. He was a self-proclaimed "techie" having become a computer whiz before computers were popular, and was a HAM Radio Operator. He enjoyed long car rides, war and cowboy movies, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, especially baseball and lacrosse. He is survived by his children, Robert E. (Janice) Mac Knight, II of Concord Twp., Vanessa (Robert) Clapp of Leroy, Kevin L. (Beth) Mac Knight of Painesville Twp., and Carder (Cindy) Mac Knight of Chardon; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Kerestman of Painesville and Judith Risner of Lake City, FL. He is also survived by four special caregivers, Jenny, Bev, Marcie, and Charmaine, who all helped make his last year one of his best. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth "Becky" Mac Knight; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Robert "Rabbit" Kerestman. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 398 Riverside Dr., Painesville, Ohio with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020