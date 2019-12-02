|
Robert E. Roach, age 84, of Willowick, died Dec. 2, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Bob was an engineer for the former Gould Manufacturing Company in Cleveland and was an avid gardener. He is the beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Herring); dear father of Valerie DiQuattro (Jim) and James (Amy); grandfather of Christopher, Sarah, and Timothy McDaniel, Amanda (Jared) Sowash, Joey Roach; great-grandfather of Amiyah, Avalyn, and Olivia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019