Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Roach Obituary
Robert E. Roach, age 84, of Willowick, died Dec. 2, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Bob was an engineer for the former Gould Manufacturing Company in Cleveland and was an avid gardener. He is the beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Herring); dear father of Valerie DiQuattro (Jim) and James (Amy); grandfather of Christopher, Sarah, and Timothy McDaniel, Amanda (Jared) Sowash, Joey Roach; great-grandfather of Amiyah, Avalyn, and Olivia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -