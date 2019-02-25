Home

Robert E. Ronke

Robert E. Ronke, age 73, of Chardon, formerly of Euclid, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Chardon Healthcare Center, Chardon, OH.He was born April 30, 1945 in East Cleveland, OH.Survivors include his cousins, Roy and Helen Ronke.Preceding Robert in death are his parents, Edwin and Beryl Ronke; brother, Bertram Ronke; and cousin, Carol Piper.The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland, OH.Send flowers and offer condolences at:www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
