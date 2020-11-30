1/
Robert E. Wollschleger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Wollschleger, age 77, longtime Lake Co. resident and Jefferson area resident the past 36 years, Ashtabula County Plumbing Inspector for 21 years, retiring in 2019, died Sunday morning at the Ashtabula Co. Medical Center.Husband to Eileen (Bixler); father to Robert, Jr., Kenneth, Brian, Jay, Michele, Karen & Sherry; grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of seven.Calling hours Friday from 4-6PM, Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson. Masks are required, social distancing guidelines will be observed. Full obituary, express condolences, send flowers, light a candle at fleming-billman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
49 West Jefferson Street
Jefferson, OH 44047
(440) 576-4055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fleming Funeral Home Jefferson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved