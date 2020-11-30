Robert E. Wollschleger, age 77, longtime Lake Co. resident and Jefferson area resident the past 36 years, Ashtabula County Plumbing Inspector for 21 years, retiring in 2019, died Sunday morning at the Ashtabula Co. Medical Center.Husband to Eileen (Bixler); father to Robert, Jr., Kenneth, Brian, Jay, Michele, Karen & Sherry; grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of seven.Ca
lling hours Friday from 4-6PM, Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson. Masks are required, social distancing guidelines will be observed. Full obituary, express condolences, send flowers, light a candle at fleming-billman.com
