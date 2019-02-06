|
|
Robert Eugene "Bob" Johnson passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a brief hospitalization.Bob was born September 29, 1922 in Andover, Ohio to Wilbur and Laina (Burt) Johnson. He had been a resident of Perry, Ohio, Painesville, Ohio, and Roaming Shores, Ohio. He was most recently was a resident of Haven Homes Assisted Living in Stow, Ohio. Bob served in the United States Navy as a Chief Electricians Mate, during World War II. He was a graduate of Harvey High School in Painsville, Ohio. He attended Purdue University and received an Associate Degree in Nursing Home Administration from Ohio State University.Bob had been a plumbing and electrical contractor. He also owned a constructtion supply business. He retired form Lake County Home, where he was the Administrator.Bob was a former Mayor of Perry, Ohio. He also served as President of Lake County Mayor's Association, and President of Ohio Municipal League. He was a member of Perry United Methodist Church. He was an Elk and member of the local VFW. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Bob loved to hunt, fish, play pinochle, and travel.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilbur and Laina (Burt) Johnson. His wife, Juanita Ann "Jay" (Syfers) Johnson, also passed before him.He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Jay (David) Johnson-Buell of Nampa, Idaho; son, Robert Eugene (Betty) "Skip" Johnson II of Brimfield, Ohio; and grandsons, Robert Eugene Johnson III, of Lancaster, Ohio and David Charles Johnson of Brimfield, Ohio.Calling Hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel with Reverend Tina Nees of Faith United Methodist Church of Brimfield officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church of Brimfield.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 7, 2019