"JONESY HAS ROUNDED THIRD AND IS HEADED FOR HOMESWEET HOME"Robert Everet Jones, Sr., formerly of Mentor, OH and Port Charlotte, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 92, in Port Charlotte. Bob was affectionately known by his friends and teammates as Bob, Bobby, Jonesy, Pops or "6." Bob was born on June 13, 1927 in Cleveland, OH, to Lewis and Ruth Jones. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1944 and was proud to then continue his education at Ohio University, where he was a walk-on baseball player. Bob was a Private in the United States Air Force in 1948. He was most proud of the strong work ethic acquired in his youth, which led him to entrepreneur greatness. Bob, along with his wife, Patsy, and the encouragement of "Bud" Osborne, started Lake Truck Sales & Service, Inc., an International Truck Dealership in 1957. Lake Truck was the dominant force supplying cities and municipalities with their school bus fleet. Bob then started Jones Equipment, Inc., in 1984, and JEL Idealease, Inc., in 1987, and he was involved in the day to day operations until 2002. He was a dedicated family man, devoted to his wife and children. He ran his companies with the belief that his employees and customers were to be treated like family. He was proud that four of his five children entered the family business and worked with him daily for over 30 years. It was truly a family business. He was equally proud that his other daughter succeeded in the teaching profession. Bob formed a softball team the first year he was in business and supported several softball teams through the years. He truly was the Patriarch of Lake County softball, creating the first softball league in Lake County. In 1958, he was the central figure in starting, running and keeping alive the Painesville City Men’s League. When the league was on the verge of collapse, he helped rescue it. Diamond Number 9 in Painesville City Park was then named "Bob Jones Field" in his honor, due to his dedication towards the softball league. He was a softball legend, sometimes playing at least six games of softball a week, avid golfer, and gardener. Bob was inducted into the Greater Cleveland Slo-Pitch Hall of Fame in 1988, where he received the John Nagy Doers Award. In 1989, he was also inducted in the Painesville Hall of Fame. Bob often said his crowning achievement was when Lake Truck defeated Pyramid Café, an area dynasty of Slo-Pitch in an ASA Sweet 16 game in the 1970’s. He liked to say that win put Painesville on the map. Bob was instrumental in the creation of the Painesville Township Over 55 softball league, which he played in until the age of 85. In his later years, he enjoyed playing in Mentor on the Huffers and Puffers Senior Softball team. After losing his wife in 2002, he found joy and fulfillment playing softball and golf in Port Charlotte, FL. Bob managed and was a pitcher for both the Charlotte County Senior Softball League and the Senior Night League for well over a decade. He was the league’s most senior player and held in the highest esteem by all players in both leagues. At the age of 88, he pitched a shutout in the over 60 softball league. Bob’s Championship golf accomplishments at Riverwood Country Club are numerous. Some of his proudest golf accomplishments include a Hole in One in 2006, 2007, and 2011. In 2006, Bob won the Men’s Member/Guest. Also, from 2008 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018, Bob finished first in his flight. In 2013, Bob finally won the overall Championship in the Men’s Member\Member at Riverwood Country Club. In 2018, Bob won the Men’s Member Guest Flight Champion and Overall Runner-Up. In 2019, Bob was the RMGA Championship Flight Champion. Bob found the “Fountain of Youth” playing golf and softball. The day before his untimely passing, he was hitting the links and thoroughly enjoying life. Bob was always the competitor and always came through in the clutch. He conveyed the importance of being a good teammate on and off the field. Bob also volunteered at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and was honored in 2012 from the Charlotte County Sheriff Department for patrol assist. Whenever a person needed help, the first hand they would see reach out to them was our Dad’s. Our Dad’s passing is a tremendous loss for our family. He was our mentor, role model, provider, champion, supporter, advisor, but most of all, he was our amazing loving Dad. We will greatly miss his love, smile and laugh. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patsy "Beezy" Osborne Jones; and his beloved dog, Lucky. Survivors include his children, Patsy (Lee) Cieska, Judy Jones, Robin Olds, Robert (Sharon) Jones, and Casey (Dale) Pekarek; six grandchildren, Kristen, Corin (James), Sara (John), Allee (Jon), Robert and Robert III; great-grandson, Tripp; and his significant other of 12 1/2 years, Ruth White, affectionately known to him as RuRu. Bob’s family will receive family and friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, followed by a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. Private burial to take place at a later date. PLEASE WEAR SOFTBALL AND GOLF ATTIRE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bob "Jonesy" Jones. Please make checks payable to "The Miracle League of Lake County" and forward to Eastlake City Hall, 35150 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. The Miracle League of Lake County City of Eastlake provides opportunities for children with physical and intellectual disabilities to play baseball and be part of a team. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019