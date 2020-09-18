Age 81, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Bob was born on January 5, 1939 in Freeport, Ohio. He moved to Mentor where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Mentor High School in 1957.He retired from the Mentor Post Office in 1997 after 38 years. Throughout his career he was a Part-time Deputy for the Lake County Sheriff's Dept, a member of the Lake County Emergency dive and rescue team and a part time volunteer firefighter for Mentor. He lived a life of service to his community.He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Melody; children Debbie Fulton Farrell, Bob Fulton (Kelly), Rick Fulton (Julia), Matt Fulton (Leslie) grandchildren Kevin, Bryan, Jeff, Brittney, Megan, Emily, Alyssa, Riley and Olive and 4 great grandchildren.Stepchildren Ian Potocnik (Cheryl), Sean Potocnik (Amanda), Amber McKinney (John) and 8 step grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents Roger Fulton and Laura Huff Fulton.A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store