A celebration of the life of Robert G. Duz, 85, of Willoughby, will be from 3 to 5 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, after Easter, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Bob passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home in Willoughby.Born July 17, 1933 in Cleveland, he was raised in Euclid, and has lived in Willoughby for the past 60 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Bob was employed as a photographer at the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe for 39 years, retiring in 1991.Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Marion Blyth (Morrison) Duz; daughters, Lynn Blyth (John) Kraizel and Jennifer Rose (Kevin) Brooks; and grandchildren, Madeline (Michael) Oswalt, William and Stephen Kraizel, and Kasie, Joshua and Jacob Brooks.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Josephine Duzinski; and his brother, Rev. Fr. Paul Duzinski.Private family interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Grace Hospice, 7350 Industrial Park Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060, or GRIN (Golden Retrievers In Need), P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, OH 44124.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 22, 2019