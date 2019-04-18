Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Duz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Duz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert G. Duz Obituary
A celebration of the life of Robert G. Duz, 85, of Willoughby, will be from 3 to 5 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, after Easter, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Bob passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home in Willoughby.Born July 17, 1933 in Cleveland, he was raised in Euclid, and has lived in Willoughby for the past 60 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Bob was employed as a photographer at the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe for 39 years, retiring in 1991.Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Marion Blyth (Morrison) Duz; daughters, Lynn Blyth (John) Kraizel and Jennifer Rose (Kevin) Brooks; and grandchildren, Madeline (Michael) Oswalt, William and Stephen Kraizel, and Kasie, Joshua and Jacob Brooks.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Josephine Duzinski; and his brother, Rev. Fr. Paul Duzinski.Private family interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Grace Hospice, 7350 Industrial Park Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060, or GRIN (Golden Retrievers In Need), P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, OH 44124.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now