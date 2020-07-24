Robert G. Speer, 83, whose life has been enriched by his wife Nancy (nee Ebisch) and children, Dennis (deceased), Sue, and Chris, passed away July 22, 2020. He was born in New Kensington, PA and lived in Northeast Ohio from 1959 until his death. He loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina, deeming it the home of HIS spirit even when his body abided elsewhere. He was a member of Old Stone Church in Cleveland where he felt he was served more than he served others. He thanks his friends for being there, in the sanctuary, in Memorial Hall, and in Bible Study. He graduated from Thiel College and received his Masters Degree from Edinboro State University. He taught and held other jobs throughout his lifetime including park ranger and florist (maybe flower arranging was his real-love vocation). He taught at Mentor Shore Junior High from 1959 to 1989. The Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia, Vancouver Island, and the Outer Banks were his and Nancy’s favorite destinations. As a writer he published little but shared his writing through writing groups and friends who were also writers. His brother Bill, parents Boyd and Edna (nee George), son Dennis (from whom he learned the lessons of friendship and not judging others), his pretty wife Nancy departed this life before him. Family and loved ones who still enjoy the challenges of living are his two children, Sue and Chris (and his wonderful wife Christina); sister-in-law Shirley; nephews Jeff and Bill (and his wife Diane); and two wonderul great-nephews, Jeremy (and his wife Betsy and their daughters Isabelle and Juliet) and Andrew (and his wife Sarah and their daughters Hannah and Abigail). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that you do something to make the life of a person who must live in poverty a little easier.



