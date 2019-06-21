|
|
Robert George “Bob” Moses peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019. Bob was the only child of George and Maura Moses, born October 13, 1930. Maura died in 1948 and George later married Esther Harris, who had a daughter, Caroline. In 1948, Bob graduated from Euclid Central High School. He was also working at Flickinger, Inc., in Euclid. After high school, he served in the Army, state-side during the Korean War. He then continued working at “the shop”, eventually owning it from 1972 to 1997. In 1956, Bob married Betty, his first wife and mother of Deborah and Marala. Their son, Robert Jr., was born a year later. After Betty’s death in 2003, Bob married Norma Munnings in 2004. They remained married until his passing. Bob was a quiet man, but had several passions in his life. He loved being a private pilot, flying with his grandchildren to Put-In-Bay for an afternoon of fun. He also owned a 1930 Chevrolet. Each year, for many years, he drove it in the Maple Festival parade, proudly showing off his grandchildren. Bob also volunteered for the Salvation Army. Several times, he took his granddaughters to downtown Cleveland at Christmas to serve those in need. For many years, Bob proudly donated platelets for the Red Cross. He and Norma also delivered “Meals on Wheels” in Geauga and Lake County. In addition, Papa was an expert at the game of UNO, which he enjoyed playing with his granddaughter. One of the sources of pride for Bob was his 50-year membership in Geauga Kiwanis, serving twice as President. He worked tirelessly to raise money for local scholarships. He was still a member in his final years. Bob was indeed a selfless, giving man. Simply stated, “He was the most amazing Papa ever.” As a family, we loved and will mourn the loss of our beloved Papa. Bob leaves his wife, Norma, and her family. He also will be missed deeply by his children, Rob Moses (Ken Hensley), Deborah Bricker, and Marala (Ron) Schmucker. Those who loved their Papa include, Zak (Jessica) Moses, Jesse (Hannah) Bricker, Ben (Mary) Bricker, Jennifer (Michael) Watson, and Emily (Randy) Glorioso. Papa was preceded by his grandson, Ryan Moses, in 1995.“Great-Papa” will be missed by Louis and Jane Bricker, Audrey and Ruth Bricker, Gabriel, Daniel, Joseph and Nicholas Watson, and Ryan and Anna Glorioso. Bob is also survived by his step-sister, Caroline (Robert) Neillie. Bob is reunited with long-time childhood friends, Bob Compton, Bob Kelley and Jim Stewart. Bob’s family wishes to thank Maplewood at Chardon and caregivers from Hospice of the Western Reserve.Following Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will gather for private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019