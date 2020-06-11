Robert H. Norder, age 77, beloved husband for 55 years of Patricia (nee McClintick); loving father of Wendy Norder (husband William McKeand) and April Brewster (husband Keith); devoted grandfather of Sage and Allison McKeand, and Benjamin and Chloe Brewster; cherished son of the late Bert and Edna (nee Johnson); dearest brother of the late Bert and brother-in-law of Betty Sadd; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Bob was born in East Cleveland on April 16, 1943, and passed away on June 7, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He grew up in Wickliffe and graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1961. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1965, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Bob was a resident of Chardon for the past 25 years, previously of Concord. He worked at The Lubrizol Corporation as Vice President of Procurement. Bob enjoyed golfing and watching football. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Bob was devoted to his family and his grandchildren brought him much joy. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Hospice of Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. The family would like to invite friends and family for a Celebration of Life service when it is safer to gather. The date and place will be announced on the DeJohn Funeral Home Website. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.