Robert H. Penko, owner of Kirtland Hardware & Hobby Shop, passed away Monday, at age 93.After service on Guam in WWII, as AAF Sgt., his skills and kindness found an outlet for 35 years, helping people at his shop.He bravely endured the loss of his firstborn to down syndrome and youngest, Scott, to AIDS.Always with a joke or pun, a gentle quiet man, he lived happily with his wife, Josephine for 65 years.He is survived by sons, Charles and Michael; daughters, Nancy and Jazzarae; sister, Ruth. Memorial service at Brookdale, 35300 Kaiser Ct., Willoughby, Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019