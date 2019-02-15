|
|
Robert J. “Bob” Eppich, age 76, of Mentor, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at home. He was born December 8, 1942 in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Eppich was a retired Engineering Manager from the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company.Bob enjoyed bowling, working on cars and fixing things around the house.Survivors include his sons, Robert S. and Mark (Frances) Eppich; and grandsons, Nolan and Beau Eppich.Preceding Robert in death is his beloved wife, Barbara A. Eppich; parents, Joseph W. and Jean M. (Medos) Eppich; and cat, Connor.The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, Ohio 441949.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019