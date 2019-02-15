Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eppich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Eppich


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. "Bob" Eppich Obituary
Robert J. “Bob” Eppich, age 76, of Mentor, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at home. He was born December 8, 1942 in Cleveland, OH.Mr. Eppich was a retired Engineering Manager from the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company.Bob enjoyed bowling, working on cars and fixing things around the house.Survivors include his sons, Robert S. and Mark (Frances) Eppich; and grandsons, Nolan and Beau Eppich.Preceding Robert in death is his beloved wife, Barbara A. Eppich; parents, Joseph W. and Jean M. (Medos) Eppich; and cat, Connor.The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, Ohio 441949.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now