Robert J. Graff Obituary
Robert J. Graff, age 81, of Willoughby, passed Aug. 13, 2019, at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born May 29, 1938, in Jamestown, New York. Bob retired after 28 years as a Computer Analyst for General Electric at Nela Park and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is the beloved husband of Marian (nee Kozlina); dear father of Paul B. (Jennifer) and Glen S. (Brenda); grandfather of Wyatt, Marissa and Gabriella. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
