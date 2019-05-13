News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kenneally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Kenneally Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Kenneally Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Kenneally Jr. passed away at his home in Eastlake, Ohio on May 11, 2019.
Robert was born December 1, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert and Eva Kenneally (both deceased).
Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Charlene (Simons); son, Robert III (Theresa); daughter, Jennifer; son, Christopher (Corynne); and daughter, Michelle (Ben). He was most proud of his grandchildren, Robert IV, Matthew, Olivia, Christopher, Owen, Reid, and Riley. Robert is also survived by his sisters, Eva Shuss and Roberta McIntyre, both of Rock Creek, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Patricia; and brother, Adam.
Robert was very active at St. Justin Martyr, both at the church and the school throughout the years.
After his career in banking, Robert ran his own company until August 2015.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family.
Published in The News-Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now