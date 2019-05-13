Robert J. Kenneally Jr. passed away at his home in Eastlake, Ohio on May 11, 2019.

Robert was born December 1, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert and Eva Kenneally (both deceased).

Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Charlene (Simons); son, Robert III (Theresa); daughter, Jennifer; son, Christopher (Corynne); and daughter, Michelle (Ben). He was most proud of his grandchildren, Robert IV, Matthew, Olivia, Christopher, Owen, Reid, and Riley. Robert is also survived by his sisters, Eva Shuss and Roberta McIntyre, both of Rock Creek, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Patricia; and brother, Adam.

Robert was very active at St. Justin Martyr, both at the church and the school throughout the years.

After his career in banking, Robert ran his own company until August 2015.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family.