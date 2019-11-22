News-Herald Obituaries
|
Robert J. "Bob" Lyson


1952 - 2019
Robert J. "Bob" Lyson Obituary
Robert “Bob” J. Lyson, age 67, of Willowick, passed away November 22, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1952.He was a proud and loving father, brother, son, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Bob is survived by his children, Matthew Lyson and Jessica Lyson; mother, Justine Lyson; sister, Christine (Bob) Byetheway.He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Dina Lyson; and his father, George Lyson.Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
