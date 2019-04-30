Robert J. “Bob” Slater, age 52, of Hartsgrove, Ohio passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at UH Geauga Hospital in Chardon, Ohio. He was born on October 15, 1966, in Painesville, to Harvey and Peggy (Kuhn) Slater.Bob was a carpenter by trade and worked in both residential and commercial construction.Bob enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers, and was meticulous with his yard. He enjoyed watching races, both auto and dirt track, as well as watching pro and college football. Bob leaves behind his wife, Renee; sister, Holly (Jody) Tingler; mother and father-in-law, Dennis and Carol Day; sisters-in-law, Denise Day, Victoria (Jared) Whitaker, and Marianne Day-Kehler; four nieces, Cheyanne, Arianna, Isabella, Julianna; and nephew, Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tanya; and brother-in-law, William Kehler. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Final resting place will be Hartsgrove Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary