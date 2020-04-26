Home

Robert J. Walick Obituary
Robert J. Walick, 70, of Concord passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020.Bob worked in commercial construction and industrial real estate management for fifty years. He was a stellar businessman receiving numerous awards throughout his career. However, he felt his greatest accomplishments were his family, faith, and friends.Beloved husband of 46 years to Christine Walick (nee Shannon); loving father of Christopher (Maria), Katey (Kent) Hardesty, Rob and Tim (Amy); doting grandfather of Norah, Austin and Aiden Hardesty; Abigail and Christopher; best friend of the very Reverend Timothy J. Shannon; endearing brother-in-law to Molly and Steve Sulzer; proud Uncle of Bridget, John, and Michael Sulzer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Dorothy (nee Zuscak) and brother Reverend Stephen J. Walick.He was known for his kindness, strong listening skills, and if you were lucky to be his friend, he was your friend for life. He enjoyed playing golf, especially during the July Walick Cup and cooked the best barbecue ribs. He was a diehard Brown’s fan and we know he will be cheering them on until they win a Super Bowl!Contribution can be made in his memory to Project Hope, 25 Freedom Road, Painesville, OH 44077, or the Steubenville Catholic Diocese, 422 Washington Street, Steubenville, OH 43952.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. The family expresses gratitude for all the loving support and prayers during this difficult time.Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020
