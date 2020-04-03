|
|
Private Graveside Services for Robert J. Wilson, age 93, will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Mr. Wilson was born July 27, 1926, in Painesville to Reginald and Margaret (Myers) Wilson. He passed away April 2, 2020, at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Robert (Bob) graduated from Harvey High school in 1944 and was a WWII veteran. He served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper and participated in the liberation of the Philippines in Luzon and Leyte. He also served in the occupation of Japan after the war. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal and the Army Meritorious Unit Citation. After his service, he returned to Painesville and began his career with the Painesville City Fire Department from 1949 to 1981. Around the firehouse, he was just known as "Wilson," a tough character on the outside but very caring and giving on the inside. Bob owned two businesses. One with his good friend, Tom Borger, Borger and Wilson Trenching and Wilson Septic Tank Cleaning Service which has been in business for over 60 years. The business will continue to run proudly in his memory by his son and grandson, Adam. Besides being a fan and watching all sports, he enjoyed trap shooting and a round of golf. Robert is survived by his son, Terry "T J" (Gail) Wilson; daughter, Karen (Ed) Jividen; grandchildren, Derek Jividen, Devon Jividen, Adam Wilson, and Jillian (Johnathan) Brickman; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Aiden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly; parents; and brother, Cliff Wilson. Donations can be sent to the CDC of Painesville or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020