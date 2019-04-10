Robert James "Bob" Roberti, Sr., joined the legion of the Lord on April 9, 2019, after a serious illness.The immediate family will receive friends/family at 10:00 a.m. with mass following at 10:30 a.m., on April 12th at St. Mary Church located at 242 N. State Street; Painesville, Ohio.Bob was born January 21, 1937 in Clarksburg, WV. He was an active Lake Country resident for 64 years. A graduate of Victory High School in Clarksburg, WV, he also attended VMI and Salem Colleges in VA and WV. He was a longtime employee of Occidental Chemical (Diamond Shamrock, local & Niagara Falls, NY). He was in Chemical Technical Service. Bob was active in various sports and served as youth coach for golf, basketball, football, and baseball. He was tri-county golf champ and won the St. Jude Pro-Am Classic in Tennesee. He won 20 out of 35 Casement Club Championships, as well as many Painesville Tournaments. During his High School years, he was Mr. Football and a Tri-State Champion for golf. Bob was President of Riverside Athletic Boosters for several years and ran the bingo each week to acquire equipment. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man, friend, and a good citizen. Married to Colleen (Owens) Roberti, they have two sons, Robert C. (Kathleen) Roberti and David S. (Lynn) Roberti. Bob is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Soldat, Renee (Lee Gaffney) Roberti, Bobby Roberti, and Ashley Roberti (Cory) Whitt; four great-grandchildren, Nora and Finn Patrick Soldat, Marissa Gaffney, and Carson Thomas Whitt.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Mary Roberti; nephew, Paul Roberti; and brother, William (Bill) Roberti. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary