Robert John Dodaro, age 84, of Chippewa Lake, passed away with his family by his side after a two-year struggle with ill health. He was born in Cleveland on February 18, 1935 to the late Carl and Adaline (Brooks) Dodaro. Robert retired as a superintendent with over 30 years of service from what is now Cleveland Public Power. After retirement, he spent another 20 years as the head of maintenance for the Medina SHC. Robert was a member of Local 39, the Chippewa Lake Lions Club, and former council president of Chippewa-on-the-Lake. He enjoyed golfing and he is best known for his cooking. People traveled from all over to taste the food he prepared. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Joanne E. (Fanz) Dodaro; children, Yvonne (Rodger) Porter, Lorie (Gary) Webb, Robert “Bobby” Dodaro, Chris “Tina” Sydenstricker, and Jim “Jimmy” Sydenstricker; grandchildren, Aleisha (Andy) Wolf, Brandon (Beth) Webb, Brian Porter, Tiffany Tuuri, Gina Dodaro, Justen (Jess) Sydenstricker, Kolbi (Travis) Sydenstricker, Tessa Gogel, and Bailey Sydenstricker; many great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Jean) Dodaro; and his sisters, Ruth (Jim) Maddie and Denise Greenaway. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Ron, and Albert Dodaro. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the community room at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina 44256. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chippewa Lake Lions Club, PO Box 71, Chippewa Lake, OH 44215.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019