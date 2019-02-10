Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ss. Robert and Williams Parish
367 E. 260 St.
Euclid, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hancovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Hancovsky


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert John Hancovsky Obituary
Robert John Hancovsky age 92, passed away February 8, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1926 in Madera, Pennsylvania.Robert was a member of Ss. Robert and William Parish where he was an Usher. He was a World War II Army Veteran stationed overseas and a member of the VFW Post # 2926 and was post commander three times at the American Legion Post # 7, he enjoyed bowling, golf, and walking his dogs at the park. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for the care given to Robert.He was the dedicated and beloved husband of the late Eileen Joan Hancovsky for 70 years; loving father of Karen Lee Franks (Jerome), Debra Kavanaugh (husband Timothy deceased), Allan R. and Nancy Hancovsky; grandfather of 11; great grandfather of nine; great great grandfather of three.Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Franks: and his two brothers, Donald and Gerald Hancovsky. His family was his number one priority.A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 13 at 1 PM at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E.260 St. in Euclid. (Please Meet At Church).Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Tuesday from 4-8 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.