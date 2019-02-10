|
Robert John Hancovsky age 92, passed away February 8, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1926 in Madera, Pennsylvania.Robert was a member of Ss. Robert and William Parish where he was an Usher. He was a World War II Army Veteran stationed overseas and a member of the VFW Post # 2926 and was post commander three times at the American Legion Post # 7, he enjoyed bowling, golf, and walking his dogs at the park. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for the care given to Robert.He was the dedicated and beloved husband of the late Eileen Joan Hancovsky for 70 years; loving father of Karen Lee Franks (Jerome), Debra Kavanaugh (husband Timothy deceased), Allan R. and Nancy Hancovsky; grandfather of 11; great grandfather of nine; great great grandfather of three.Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Franks: and his two brothers, Donald and Gerald Hancovsky. His family was his number one priority.A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 13 at 1 PM at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E.260 St. in Euclid. (Please Meet At Church).Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Tuesday from 4-8 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2019