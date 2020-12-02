Robert John Knapp, age 89, went to be with our Lord, December 1, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eleanor (Kennedy), children Robert (Tami), Lisa Allanson (Mark), Richard (Patricia), Dr. Jennie Pattison (Michael), Mary Ann Rice, Sr. Mary Teresa of Jesus S.V, and Kathryn (Kevin). He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.Mass of the Christian burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, New York, 10901.