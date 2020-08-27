Robert K. Meyer (Dusty), age 83, went to be with the lord on August 26, 2020, after years of battling with Alzheimer’s. Born June 25, 1937 to Karl H. and Elizabeth A Meyer, he was a longtime Chesterland resident. Bob was married to the love of his life, Judith, for 63 years. They started their life together in Hawaii, where Bob was stationed in the United States Air Force. They returned to Ohio to start their family and their many adventures together. Bob and Judy’s adventures consisted of calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, 4-H advisors (as well as doing 4-H with their kids), sailing, hunting, training dogs for hunting and hunting tests, wood working, drag racing his 1940’s willy’s, camping out West and many more adventures. Bob really enjoyed his time at Weslaco Sportsmen’s Club where he did trap and pistol shooting and Nostalgic Nations Drag Racing. Bob is survived by his children, Lynn P. Meyer, Robert Scott Meyer, and Jeanne E. (Allan) Jefferson; his grandchildren, Robert J. “RJ” Jefferson, Sara (TJ) Zimmerman, Christina Meyer; and his great-grandchildren, Ava and Evan Zimmerman. Bob will be joining his beautiful wife, Judy; his parents, Karl H. and Elizabeth A. Meyer; sister, Barbra J. (Meyer) Williams; daughter, Carol L. Meyer; and in-laws, Gerald and Margret (Copeland) Propst in Heaven. Visitation for Bob (Dusty) will be held at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, 44026 on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bob’s request is if you attend his calling hours that you do not get dressed up. He wants everyone in jeans or hunting clothes as that is who he was. Bob was touched by so many people and has loved so many of you. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at www.alz.org
